Lois M. Hammer, age 89, of Maple Grove. Preceded in death by her husband, Ed Hammer; parents, Rolf & A. Margeurite Geisness; and 5 siblings. Survived by son, Eric S. (Debbie) Hammer and grandchildren & great grandchildren. A special thank you to Maggie from North Memorial Hospice and Amada Home Care, Gretchen and Annie. Private service with interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to donor’s choice.
Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 34 2nd St. NE, Osseo, MN
