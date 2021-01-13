Lloyd Riek, age 85 of Menomonie, Wisconsin, formerly of Woodville, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Lloyd was born November 29, 1935 to Ralph and Cora (Laberee) Riek in Woodville. He attended school in Woodville and graduated with the Class of 1954.
After high school, Lloyd served three years in the army and spent some time in Formosa and Taiwan. Lloyd then attended Billings School of Auctioneering and began his career as an auctioneer. He worked as an auctioneer for several years with his father and then on his own. He also drove semi-truck for many years, traveling from coast to coast and Alaska. He retired from trucking while driving for son, Ron Riek. Lloyd was a member of the Woodville Fire Department where he also served as an EMT. Lloyd also held the Woodville Fire Department annual auction for years.
On March 10, 1962, Lloyd married Betty Johnson. They were married for nearly 59 years. They lived in Woodville for 46 years, then moved to Menomonie.
Lloyd enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, gardening, playing cards and watching the birds.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his wife Betty of Menomonie; son Ron (Lorri) Riek of Amery; four grandchildren: Suzanne Riek, Bonnie (Jon) Amundson, Rebecca Riek, and Reuben Riek. Two sisters: Lucille Lund and Dorothy Johnson; other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.