Lloyd Riek, age 85, of Menomonie, Wisconsin, formerly of Woodville, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, Baldwin. Visitation will be for one hour to the service at the church.
Keehr Funeral Home, www.keehrfuneralhome.com Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
