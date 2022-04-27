Lisa Kolakowski age 60, of Hammond, WI, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022, at her home with family by her side. Lisa was born in Indianapolis on January 10, 1962. She graduated from Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis before attending Indiana University where she earned her degree in business administrations. She then started her career as a buyer and worked with various companies. On March 20, 1993, she married Anthony “Stan” Kolakowski, and together they had a daughter. She enjoyed being with family and friends, reading, shopping, being outside, taking care of others, and puzzles.
Lisa will remain in the hearts of her husband of 29 years Stan; daughter Katie; best friends Leanne Larson and Mary Donlan; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Elizabeth (Zinkan) May, father and mother-in-law Anthony and Jenny Kolakowski. Services are pending.
