Linda Sue Cowles, age 63 of Boyceville, WI, formerly of Roberts, passed away September 11, at the Lamb’s Creek West Adult Family Home. Linda was born on March 16, 1959, in Hudson to Wesley and Doris (Topping) Cowles. She grew up on the family farm in Roberts and attended classes at St. Croix Central. Linda enjoyed her job at St. Croix Industries in New Richmond and worked there for over 30 years. She loved being around people and possessed a caring heart to go along with her sweet personality. Linda was fond of reading books, working on jigsaw puzzles and Dot to Dot books, wearing sparkly jewelry, and watching her favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers. She treasured spending time with her siblings, enjoyed listening to and singing along with music, and wholeheartedly adored being around and holding babies.
Linda will remain in the hearts of her sisters, Patti (Brent) Robertson, and Missy Reed; sister-in-law, Cheryl Cowles; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, David Cowles, Kathy Cowles, and Allan “Al” (Carolyn) Cowles.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Linda’s life, and the life of her brother Al who passed away on April 4, 2020, during the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, at the Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Dr, Roberts. A memorial service for Linda will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment at the Warren Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.