Linda Sharretts, age 75, of Woodbury, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family February 26, 2022, at Woodwinds Hospital, Woodbury, Minnesota. Linda was born January 3, 1947, to Joseph and Marjorie Hawkins in Baldwin, Wisconsin. Linda attended school in Hammond, Wisconsin and graduated from St. Croix Central High School in the class of 1965.On May 18, 1968, she was united in marriage to David Sharretts in Hammond, Wisconsin. The union was blessed with two spectacular children, Carla, and Damon.
She was an integral force in running the St. Croix County Free Legal Clinic from the early 2000s until 2019.In 2017, she was recognized for her work by the St. Croix Valley Bar Association. She also received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Wisconsin Law Journal in 2011.
Her life was her family and grandchildren, attending any and every school function, concert, sporting event, bake sale and fundraiser she possibly could. Her love language was quality time, gaining happiness in her heart with the time spent surrounded by her family. Linda gave her all to her grandchildren, helping them and being there for them in any way possible. She was a top-tier grandma, with a heart of gold and soul filled with kindness and love.
Linda will forever remain in the hearts of her two loving children Carla (Joe) Larson, Damon (Lori) Sharretts, remarkably wonderful grandchildren Drake Sharretts, Jade Sharretts, Landon Larson and Brody Larson, her sister Diane (John) Schultz, brother Joe (Maureen) Hawkins and many cherished relatives and friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Marjorie Hawkins; sister and brother-in-law Pat and Doug Hughes; sister Karen Lizakowski; and nephew Nate Schultz.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Linda’s life will be held Sunday, May 15 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, Wisconsin. A private burial will be held after the gathering at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Children’s Hospital and Clinics of Minnesota.
