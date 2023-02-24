Linda Jourdeans, age 77 of Roberts, WI, died February 18, 2023, surrounded by family at Park View in Woodville, WI. She was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Linda was born December 19, 1945, the daughter of Otto & Marianne Mayer at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, MN. For reasons unknown, Linda went home from the hospital with Ervin & Rochelle Nielsen and was raised in their loving family. 72 years after her birth a DNA test would uncover that Linda was switched at birth.
In 1953 the Nielsen family moved from St. Paul, MN to Roberts, WI. Linda graduated from SCC High School in 1963. Linda worked for St. Paul Fire & Marine after graduation. She married her high school sweetheart, Fred Jourdeans, on December 26, 1964. The couple was blessed with 3 children (Michele, Maureen, and Duane).
After raising her children, she worked for Roberts Woodworking, Steneman Concrete (10 years), County Materials (16 years) and then retired.
Linda loved playing softball and retired her glove at age 52. She currently loved playing pickleball. She enjoyed Sudoku, solitaire, puzzles, board games, getting together with Red Hats, and visiting all her friends. She was a member of the American Legion Post 432 Auxiliary.
Her faith was very important to her. She was active member at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hammond, WI. She was a member of the Ladies Guild, helped count money, was a Lector, and a Greeter.
She also enjoyed spending her winters in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents Ervin & Rochelle Nielsen, Otto & Marianne Mayer, brother- Mike Nielsen, sister- Geraldine Mayer, In-laws- Norbert & Louise St. Germain and Albert Jourdeans, Brother-in-law Dennis Johnson, Nephew- Craig Rode.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years-Fred Jourdeans; children Michele (Tom) Strand, Maureen (Kraig) Konder, & Duane (Heather) Jourdeans; grandchildren Kirsten (Reggie) Konder, Kelsy (John) Konder, Kaitlin (Jordan) Konder, Zak Jourdeans, & Trey Jourdeans; great granddaughters: Arianna Lee & Brooklyn Obermueller; brothers: Yogi (Sue) Mayer, Allan (Diane) Nielsen, Steve (Wanda) Nielsen; sisters Donna (Bob) Hueftle, Karen (Paul) Danniger, Cindy(Dale) Gardner, Denise Juneski(her switched at birth sister); in-laws Shirley (Don) Rode, Carolyn Johnson, Mary (Dave) Talley, Betty (Lee) Jacobson, Bob St. Germain, Emily Boler, Aunt Lois Martin, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hammond, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00am to 12:00pm prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Warren Cemetery Roberts, WI. Memorials are preferred to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.