Leslie “Les” Holm, age 85, of Woodville, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Parkview Home.
Les was born on December 20, 1936 in Eau Claire, WI; son of Walter and Esther (Kile) Holm (later Skresvig) and stepson of Norman Skresvig. During his childhood, Les lived in Eau Claire, WI and Seattle, WA before returning to Wisconsin where he attended Woodville High School and worked as a pinsetter at the local bowling alley. He joined the United States Air Force in 1955 and served his country for 4 years. He returned back home to Wisconsin and joined his stepfather at Brin Northwestern Glass Company in Minneapolis where he worked proudly as a Glazier for 40 years.
On June 30, 1962 he married his best friend Dorothy Iverson at Zion Lutheran Church. They lived in the Minneapolis area for a time where they were blessed with three children, Bradley, Mark and Carrie. They moved back to Woodville in 1977 and remained active members of the community.
Les enjoyed being a member of the Woodville Lions Club for most of his life and made many friends while serving his community. He remained a faithful brother to the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades and was proud to be named as a Life Member. He also enjoyed many fishing and hunting trips as well as chopping and splitting wood with his closest friends. They all had so much fun and he loved to tell stories regarding all of their shenanigans over the years.
After retiring at the age of 62, Les spent most of his days out back in his shed tinkering on anything he could find and when not working on his own projects, he was happy to be working on projects brought to him by family, friends and neighbors. He really looked forward to his afternoon visits with his son Mark. He was always growing gourds so he could use them to create many interesting things; the local birds could always count on him to keep them fed and happy and he was known by the neighborhood wildlife for being patient and caring while nursing their illnesses and injuries.
Les will remain in the hearts of many including his wife Dorothy; children Brad, Mark (Kellie) and Carrie (Jason) Dodge; grandchildren Joseph, Cayla Mataczynski, Casey, Tori, Ally, Samantha Ware, Isaac Tuttle and Mattison Dodge; sister Judy Dosdoll, sisters/brothers-in-law Judy Stene and Robert and Dawn Iverson; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter, Esther and Norman; in-laws Bennie and Edna Iverson and brothers Ray and Vernon.
A memorial service for Les will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Inurnment at Sunset Cemetery in Woodville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.