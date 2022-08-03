Leslie “Les” Holm

Leslie “Les” Holm, age 85, of Woodville, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Parkview Home.

Les was born on December 20, 1936 in Eau Claire, WI; son of Walter and Esther (Kile) Holm (later Skresvig) and stepson of Norman Skresvig. During his childhood, Les lived in Eau Claire, WI and Seattle, WA before returning to Wisconsin where he attended Woodville High School and worked as a pinsetter at the local bowling alley.  He joined the United States Air Force in 1955 and served his country for 4 years. He returned back home to Wisconsin and joined his stepfather at Brin Northwestern Glass Company in Minneapolis where he worked proudly as a Glazier for 40 years.

