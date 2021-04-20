Leone K. Peterson, age 94, of Baldwin WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 27, 2021 at the Baldwin Care Center. Leone was born on November 16, 1926 to parents Fayett and Lola (Curtis) Owens. She graduated from Woodville High School. On August 10 1946, Leone was united in marriage to Carl Peterson, together they were blessed with four children.
Leone was a hardworking wife and mother, she loved raising her children and being a grandmother. She was a gardener and would can much of the produce she grew, and made jelly from the berries she picked. Leone was also a skilled quilter and enjoyed embroidery.
Leone is survived by her children, David, Julie (Ron) Hulbert, Steven (Toni), and Denny (Diane); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl, her parents, and siblings.
Private family services will be held. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.
