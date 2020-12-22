Leonard “Lenny” Triebold, age 74, of Roberts, WI, died unexpectedly on December 16, 2020.
Len was born on September 23, 1946 in St. Paul, MN to Leonard and Florence (Friberg) Triebold. He grew up in Roberts, WI and graduated in 1964 from St. Croix Central High School. A few years later, he met Diane Hilmanowske, and the two were married on October 12, 1968 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Woodville, WI. They were blessed with two children: Bradley and Hally.
In 1972, Len started Quality Asphalt, which he proudly owned for 34 years before retiring in 2006. He had a strong work ethic, treating each client as if they were family, and each project as if it was his own. He always gave 100% to each and every person he worked with. When not working, he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting or taking rides on his motorcycle. He adored his wife and grandchildren, and cherished time spent with them and his family. Len was a fantastic storyteller with a renowned and distinctive laugh that could brighten any room. He had a generous and loving spirit that will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane; children, Bradley (Melina) Triebold and Hally Waltz; grandchildren: Hannah and Blake Triebold, and Ella Waltz; brother, Ed (Sharon) Triebold; sister, Carol (Dale) Evenson; sisters-in-law, Delores (Al) Hanson and Ruth Anderson; brother-in-law, Richard (Ann) Hilmanowske; along with a niece, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Pearl & Leroy Hilmanowske; nephew, Rodney Evenson; and brother-in-law, Nolan Anderson.
A Gathering of Friends and Family was held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St. Hudson, followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The service was livestreamed. Memorials are preferred to Town of Warren or Roberts Food Pantry (United Church of Christ).
