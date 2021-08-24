Leon William Jahn, age 62, was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Nov. 4, 1958. He passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 12, 2021, with loving family by his side.
Leon is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Jahn, children, William (Katie) Jahn, Heather (Corey) Wilhelm, grandchildren, Hailey Wilhelm and Madeline Jahn, with two more expected in November, parents, Lyle and Marlyene Jahn, and sister-in-law, Susan Nauer.
He graduated Baldwin-Woodville High School in 1977. In 1983, Leon and his wife, Karen, purchased his childhood farm where they started their family, later moving to Sand Creek in 1995. Leon and Karen have owned Red Cedar Electric, Inc. in Chetek, Wisconsin since 2001. He could be found early every morning drinking his coffee at the local Cenex. He loved anything outdoors, especially being home on the farm, target practice, four-wheeler rides, his favorite holiday-deer hunting, plowing snow, fishing, putting on pedal pulls for children at local festivities, and bowling league. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Leon especially enjoyed being a fun-loving grandpa to his granddaughters, who loved his whisker kisses.
A visitation was held Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 5:00-7 p.m. at the New Hope Lutheran Church in Sand Creek, Wisconsin. A funeral service was held the following day at the same location, Thursday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. with a luncheon following the service at the church. Pallbearers will be William Jahn, Corey Wilhelm, Scott Kielmeyer, Don McGee, Kevin Larson and Michael Nelson.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Funeral Home in Chetek, Wisconsin.
