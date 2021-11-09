LaVerne Jean Vrieze, age 98 of Baldwin, died December 18, 2020 at Western Wisconsin Health following a stroke. LaVerne was born on January 9, 1922 in Cedar Grove, Wisconsin; the daughter of Ferdinand and Jennie Meengs. She was raised in Cedar Grove where she attended school prior to receiving her certificate in teaching at the Normal School in Sheboygan Falls. She taught a few years in Sheboygan County and a couple years in St. Croix County (Riverside School). On June 20, 1944, she was united in marriage to Robert Vrieze in Cedar Grove. She worked for the Baldwin Cooperative Station helping families get socially situated. She would then focus on raising her children. LaVerne’s faith was the cornerstone of her life, especially in raising her children in a spiritual environment. She was active with the Christian Reformed Church as a Sunday School and Catechism teacher and on their Dorcus Society. Once the children were raised, she worked part-time over the years for Hemness Fairway Store, Red Owl, and Fagerland’s Craft Store. She took great pleasure in volunteering at the Department of Aging for over forty years! She enjoyed her time knitting, baking, playing cards, gardening, and checking out a good garage sale.
In 2019, she lost her love of 74 years, as Bob preceded her in death. She is further preceded in death by her sisters Inez Meengs and Mercedes Roerdink. LaVerne will remain in the hearts of her children, Kevin (Jerolyn) Vrieze, Gregory (Judy) Vrieze, Judith (Tom) Burns; grandchildren, Eden (Chris Le) Vrieze, Taylor Vrieze, Allison (Mike)Hilliard, Melissa (Jason) Freeling, Mary Burns, Mercedes Burns (James) Barklage,and Simon Burns; great grandchildren, Braden Freeling, Emma Vrieze–Le, Ava Freeling and Chloe Vrieze-Le; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Wayne) Veenendall, Delores Vrieze and Jean Schroder; as well as extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Christian Reformed Church. Lunch and fellowship to follow. Burial will be in the Baldwin Cemetery.
