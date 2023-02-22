LaVern ‘Vernnie or Vern’ Johnson

LaVern ‘Vernnie or Vern’ Johnson, age 84, of Knapp, Wisconsin, died Saturday, February 11, at his home in Springfield Township after a courageous battle with polymyositis and cancer.

Vernnie was born May 11, 1938  at home in Holcombe, Wisconsin to Marvin and Bessie (Tubbs) Johnson.  When LaVern was five, the family moved to the Woodville area where he attended Birchdale Country School and Woodville High School.  He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, an active member at Zion Lutheran Church and Wilson Lutheran Church, a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, and choosing to return “home” to Immanuel Lutheran Church in his later years.  Vern was a faithful member of service in many capacities at them all.

