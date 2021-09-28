Larry Roger Ness aka Walter, age 78, of Hammond WI, formerly of Clayton, WI, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital. Larry was born on January 10, 1943, to parents Chester and Fern (Torgerson) Ness. He grew up in Clayton and graduated from Clayton High School and worked as a truck driver for St. Croix County Highway.
Larry always had a positive attitude and a smile on his face, he was also very driven, if he wanted to do something he would always find a way. He was most at peace when he was outside on his favorite John Deere lawn mower and tending to his gardens. He was also a great cook and loved cooking meals for his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed listening to old country music, reading Ole and Lena jokes and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.
He will remain in the hearts of his wife, June; children Randy (Phyllis) Ness, Lonnie (Jackie) Ness, Tracy Ness, Timothy Hakala and Tracy Hakala and stepsister Donna 15 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Chester Ness and Fern Solman and stepfather Tony, brother Gene, son Terry, daughters Penny and Tina, grandson Corbin, and nephew Maury.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, with a time of prayer and sharing memories at 5:00 p.m., at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, Wisconsin. Interment will follow at the Marsh Lake Cemetery in Clayton, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
