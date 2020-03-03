Lanny Roy Hinze, age 60, of Webster, passed away on February 26, 2020 at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00am (visitation from 10-11:00am) at the Siren United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Siren Lakeview Cemetery.
A full obituary will follow. Arrangements entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home in Webster. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swedberg-taylor.com
