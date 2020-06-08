LaDonna Evonne Price was born on March 20th, 1943 to parents Harry & Nelda Price in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She arrived on the seventh birthday of her sister, Nadine.
At the tender age of three weeks, LaDonna moved with her family to Glenrock, Wyoming where her father was employed. At age three years after her father’s untimely passing, her family moved to Douglas, Wyoming. She attended elementary & junior high school in Douglas, graduating from Converse County High School in 1961. In August of 1968, LaDonna moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to attend dental assisting school. In September of 1969, she graduated from Whittier School of Dental Assisting.
In 1972, LaDonna & her sister, Nadine, moved to Aurora, Colorado to find employment. She thoroughly enjoyed the dental profession. She allayed patients’ fears of dentistry. In 1996, her employer of 13 years surprised her with a two-week vacation to Maui, Hawaii. That was the most memorable highlight of her life. In March of 1998, after the unexpected passing of her sister, Nadine, LaDonna moved to Baldwin, Wisconsin to be near her brother, Raymond Price, & her sister-in-law, Jan. She was employed as an assistant in his office until her retirement from dentistry in 2002.
LaDonna’s deep abiding faith was the most important thing in her life. She attended Faith Community Church in Hudson, Wisconsin for 20 years. For 13 of those, she was a care provider in the infant nursery. This filled the void in her life of the unfulfilled dream of becoming a mother herself. LaDonna dearly loved caring for those babies.
On the morning of June 4th, 2020, LaDonna was greeted in Heaven by her Heavenly Father, her parents, sister, & many relatives. She leaves to mourn her passing her brother & sister-in-law, Raymond & Jan Price of Baldwin, Wisconsin, as well as numerous family members & friends.
A Memorial Service for LaDonna will be held at a later date at Faith Community Church in Hudson, Wisconsin. A Private Interment will take place at Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming. For updates on the future service, please contact O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, Wisconsin via phone at 715-684-3434, or email at baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.