Kimberly Rae Coddington, age 55, of Baldwin, passed away the morning of Monday, April 6th, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Baldwin on March 10th, 1965 to parents Donald & Shelby Berkseth, & grew up on the family dairy farm just east of town. When the time came for Kim to start a family of her own, she found love with Scott Coddington; & the two were wed in a beautiful ceremony in Hammond during the fall 1997. Their family of two grew to four before the new millennium when they had the joy of welcoming two daughters, Alisha & Celina, into the world. Kim enjoyed spending time with her girls. The three of them would often go on shopping trips to Kohl’s together. On those lazy days, you would probably find Kim & Alisha curled up on the couch deep into a binge watching of their favorite true crime shows. When Celina joined the marching band, Kim could always be found in the stands. She remained Celina’s biggest fan throughout her entire career in both the BW Marching Blackhawks & the Eau Claire Blugolds. Kim went out of her way every year to make Christmas a memorable time for her family. Over the years, she curated an extensive Lemax Village collection. She had so many pieces, that her village very quickly outgrew her home! Going through the collection & deciding how & which pieces were going to be displayed that year became an annual tradition out of necessity, but came to be a treasured one, too. Additions to her Christmas village weren’t the only things Kim collected. She loved antiquing, & was always on the hunt for the Hamm’s beer bear & anything Guernsey cow themed. Kim took every opportunity to show off her 2006 Ford Mustang, whether it was at the local car shows, or just driving into work at the First Bank of Baldwin, where she worked for 8 years. Kim loved her family most of all, but she had quite the soft spot for animals. She always took the time to feed the birds, & the presence of a baby animal of any kind would guarantee a big smile to appear on her face. Kim will always be remembered for her tender heart, strong will, & courage. She will be greatly missed by all who had the joy of knowing her.
Kim will remain in the hearts of her beloved husband of 22 years, Scott; daughters, Alisha & Celina; sister, Tamara (Randall) Ramberg; niece, Lyndsey Ramberg; nephew; Nathaniel Ramberg; as well as many extended family members & cherished friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald & Shelby; paternal grandparents, Oscar & Celia Berkseth; & maternal grandparents, Howard & Alice Scholl.
Memorial Services for Kim are being planned for a later date. For updated service information, please continue to check in with the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, via www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com, or by phone at 715-684-3434. Memorials for Kim’s family may be mailed to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Kim Coddington Family, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.