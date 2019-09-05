Kim Marie (Severson) Miller, Age 50 of Glenwood City, WI passed away peacefully on August 29th, 2019 after a long battle with MS and Dementia. Kim was born in Coon Rapids, MN on March 25, 1969. She graduated from Coon Rapids High School in 1987. Kim attended and graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1991 with a degree in International Business and Spanish. One of Kim’s favorite memories was studying abroad in Costa Rica. Kim was preceded in death by her father Jerry Severson, Paternal (Severson), and Maternal (Lenertz) Grandparents, Mother In-law Bobbie Miller. Kim is survived by her husband Chris, their daughters Katelynn and Corinne Miller. Her mother Judy Severson, brother Dan (Celena) Severson, father in-law Don Miller, brothers and sisters in-laws Ron & Betsy Eskierka, Jon & Carrie Mikolyzk, Dan & Allyssa Miller, Amy Miller, many uncles and aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Kim had a loving heart and wished for her girls to grow up to be whatever they want to be in life. Kim loved going to the cabin and being on the water and appreciated the beauty of living in the country. Kim also enjoyed knitting, Sudoku puzzles, mahjong, gardening, watching wheel of fortune and of course listening to Prince. Kim will be missed greatly by everyone that loved her. A special thank you to Park View Community Campus in Woodville, WI, J & J Hillside Hollow in Glenwood City, WI and St. Croix Hospice and their staff(s) for taking such good care of her while her illness progressed. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used for her children’s college fund. All are welcome to her Celebration of Life from 1pm to 4pm with a memorial service at 4pm, September 7th, 2019 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home at 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI 54002
Latest News
- STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT ST. CROIX COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF The Name change Of Janice Rae Holmberg By (Petitioner) Janice Rae Holmberg Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing Case No. 19CV378
- Baldwin vet awarded Purple Heart: Receives recognition after 48 years
- Baldwin resident shares her monarch butterfly passion
- Cherie Link announces her candidacy for the 10th Senate District
- Town celebration certain; new name still in progress
- Edgar topples Blackhawks with defensive scoring
- Blackhawks to take on big guns in G-E-T
- Baldwin-Woodville tennis goes 1-4 at Altoona Invite
Most Popular
-
Angel Has Fallen is saved from its mediocre fate by Nick Nolte
-
Baldwin vet awarded Purple Heart: Receives recognition after 48 years
-
Cherie Link announces her candidacy for the 10th Senate District
-
Baldwin resident shares her monarch butterfly passion
-
Town celebration certain; new name still in progress
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.