Kent Rudesill, 91, of Baldwin, died of heart failure on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his home in Baldwin, Wisconsin.
Kent was born on January 18, 1931, to Scottie and Elsie (Knerr) Rudesill in Martell Township, Pierce County, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Spring Valley High School and top graduate of United Electronics Laboratories in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kent met his future wife, Ann Turner of Cedar Rapids, Iowa at a youth group roller skating party at the Hammond Hall. It was love at first sight for both of them. Kent served his country for two years during the Korean War. He did his basic training in Camp Chaffee, Arkansas and served in Heilbronn, Germany as a company clerk. Kent and Ann were married on October 11, 1953, at St. James Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa between basic training and deployment to Germany. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in 2021.
Kent and Ann farmed with Kent’s parents from 1955 to 1968 and continued farming on the family farm in Gilman Township, Pierce County into the 1990s. His dream was to build a prized herd of registered Holsteins. By the early 1980s he accomplished that dream. He along with his sons continued to improve the herd and became a top butterfat producer in Pierce County for several years.
In the 60s and 70s, Kent had a side job operating ‘Kent’s TV and Radio Repair’ for extra income. He installed many antennas and changed out tubes in many TVs in the area. In addition to farming and TV repair, he served as Gilman Township Clerk for many years.
Kent was an avid sports participant, viewer, and coach. As a young adult, he played baseball for the well-known ‘Duffy’s Darlings’ in Spring Valley and also for Elmwood town team. He fondly told tales of playing against Bud Grant who was a pitcher for various town teams as a young man. Kent shared his knowledge by coaching youth in 4-H and church softball. He also enjoyed playing league golf and bowling. He even appeared on the TV show ‘Bowl-a-rama’ in the 1960s. His most memorable golf success was a hole-in-one at a Casa Grande golf course in Arizona. Kent rarely missed watching the Twins and Vikings on TV. Fishing too was a passion as he and Ann, along with friends, made many trips to lakes in Northern Minnesota and Canada.
Kent loved to play cards, especially bridge. He taught many people how to play the game he loved. He was always up for playing some kind of card game.
Kent and Ann were fortunate to spend 35 winters in the Phoenix and Casa Grande Arizona area where they made many wonderful life-long friends.
Kent is survived by his wife Ann, sons Doug (Sue) Rudesill of Shell Lake, Andy (Rose) Rudesill of Baldwin, Kurt (Becky) Rudesill of Menomonie and daughter Jane (Jeff) Ducklow of Maple Grove, Minnesota; Grandchildren: Ben (Suzannah) Rudesill, Greg, Jacob and Troy Rudesill, Tony (Lacey) Ducklow, Alex (Katie) Ducklow, Samantha Rudesill (Samuel Roesler), Vince (Tana) Rudesill, Heather Rudesill and Jenna (Brock) Sletner; 7 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in law Mary (Len) Place, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, brother-in-law, Charles Olson, Alden, Michigan and sister-in-law June Gwynn, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-laws Lorraine (Harold) Turner, Audrey (Joe) Menter, sister, Judy Olson and brother, Troy Rudesill.
Kent was a life-long member of the New Centerville United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, New Centerville, Wisconsin after the celebration of life service in the spring.
Special thanks to Pastor Tim Matthaei of New Centerville United Methodist Church and Adoray Home Hospice Care. Arrangements by Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Centerville United Methodist Church, located at: 36 County Rd Y, rural Baldwin. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Martell Township.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at New Centerville United Methodist Church.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
