Kenneth Sortedahl, age 85, of Spring Valley, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Hammond Health Care Center.
Ken, along with his brother Harlan, sister LaVerna, and sister Elain, was raised in Moose Lake, Minnesota, by his loving parents Ole and Eva Sortedahl. He joined the Navy during the Korean War and was a deep sea diver repairing damaged ships under water. After being raised in a Christian home, Ken made a life-long commitment to follow Jesus during his first terrifying dive in New York Harbor. While in the Navy, he earned his private pilot’s license and loved airplanes and flying his entire life. Ken lived life to the fullest and had many hobbies and pastimes. He owned and trained thoroughbred race horses who competed at tracks around the Midwest, including Winnipeg, Canada. He was an avid runner and finished over 20 marathons. Although he was never a scholar, he authored and published two books.
Ken married Melodee (Lashua) in 1963 and they had three sons: Kenneth II (Charlotte parents of Nicholas (Carissa) and Sarah; Joseph (Kimberly) parents of Natalie and Seth; and Jonathan (deceased). He is the Great Grandfather to Daniel Owen and his baby brother. Ken’s family was the love of his life!
After graduating from the Association of Free Lutheran Congregations Seminary, Ken founded and directed the Peniel Christian Home and School in Spring Valley, Wisconsin. During the 43 years he lived with these children at this boarding school, Ken helped over 2,000 young people by introducing them to Jesus and shepherding them through a troublesome time in their life. A great joy in his retirement years was hearing from these students and knowing that he had helped make a difference in their lives.
Visitation is Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley and one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday.
Funeral service is Saturday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2997 3oth Av, Wilson, WI. Burial will be in Running Valley Lutheran Cemetery, rural Colfax.
Military honors performed by Matson-Miller American Legion Post 240 of Wilson,
Keehr Funeral Home (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) handled arrangements.
