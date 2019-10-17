Kenneth Ruppert, age 85 of Baldwin, died peacefully October 2nd 2019 at the Baldwin Care Center. Kenneth was born on January 15, 1934 in Currie, Minnesota; the son of Joseph and Anna (Kline) Ruppert. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Parochial School in Currie, Minnesota, where he graduated in the class of 51’. Following this, he enlisted in the armed forces where he proudly served in the United State Navy as a SEABEE. On September 28, 1957, he was united in marriage to Muriel Jean “Murt” Turner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tracy, Minnesota. To this union five children were blessed. After his experience in the Navy, Ken worked as a mechanic and later service manager in dealerships in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Kenneth was very proud of his Irish and German heritage and being a veteran. He has been a lifelong member of the American Legion Posts, most recently Kinne-Engelhart Post 204 American Legion of Ellsworth. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with wood working, solving cross word puzzles, and lunch at the senior center.
Ken will remain in the hearts of his wife and best friend Muriel; children Kathleen (Richard) Campbell of Baldwin, Joseph Ruppert of Rochester, MN, John (Kim) Ruppert of O’Fallon, MO., Karen Ruppert of Rochester, MN., Karyl Ruppert of Elgin, MN., grandchildren Elizabeth Frank of Baldwin, Robert (Mindy) Campbell of Baldwin, Christine (Luke) Bock of Hammond, Justine (Travis) Parsons of Rochester, Kenny Ruppert of Rochester, MN, Joel (Kristine) Ruppert of O’Fallon, MO, Kayla (Robb) Hegger of Arnold, MO, Jessica Barker of Richfield, MN, Christopher Barker of Rochester, MN, Alex (Chelsey) Fenske of Kellogg, MN, Shane (Mindy Peel) Fenske of Elgin, MN, Jacob Fenske of Elgin, MN, great grandchildren Ashlee Frank, Olivia and Ethan Campbell, Amaya and John Heffernan, Kennedy and Kara Ruppert, Zachary Barker, Serenity and Rowyn Fenske, Piper Fenske; step great grandchildren Bailey Mussell, Oakland Parsons, his sister Sister Kenric, Theresa (Richard) Illg, Richard Ruppert, Paul Ruppert; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Gerald, Alice McCormick, and Mary Ann Ruppert.
Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth Ruppert will be 2pm, Saturday October 19th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond. Burial with full military honors will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2pm prior to the service at church on October 19th. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
