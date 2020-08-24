Kenneth Charles Miller, age 98 of Woodville, WI passed away August 22 at the Baldwin Hospital. Born to Benjamin and Susie (Wright) Miller October 24, 1921 in Calumet, Oklahoma.
Preceded in death by parents, loving wife Jeannette (Erickson), son Terry, brothers Homer, Ira, Wilbur and sisters Rosa Ridenour, Pauline Spiller, Mary Marshall.
Survived by brother Ernest (Beverly) Miller and sister Arletta Miller, sons Tom (Rhonda) and Les (Pam) and daughter Jenise (Mike) Fritz, daughter-in-law Wendy Anderson. Grandchildren Tara (Brian) Woolfolk, Zach (Mireille) Miller, Tim (Katie) Miller, Amy (Aaron) McLeod, Brandee (Kraig) Finwall, Erin (Jason) Lyons, Nic (Laura) Fricke. Seven teen great grandchildren and many relatives and friends.
Ken graduated Calumet High School, worked for Beechcraft Aircraft Manufacturing in Wichita Falls, Kansas before joining the Navy during WWII. After discharge from the Navy he moved to Minneapolis, MN where he met Jeannette Erickson while working in the same building in Minneapolis. They were married June 5th, 1948 and started a family in Minneapolis. They transferred to Portland, OR Seattle, WA returning to Burnsville, MN while Ken worked as an aircraft mechanic for Northwest Orient Airlines. In 1976 they moved to a farm in Spring Valley, WI to raise cattle, chickens (for mom) and horses for Jenise. In 2006 dad and mom moved into the town of Woodville, WI.
Dad enjoyed hunting and fishing until the farm required all his spare time to grow crops in the fields and vegetables in his big garden. He had a strong faith for his church and enjoyed participating in American Legion events. He enjoyed working with and on John Deere tractors. He was always a great help to his sons over the years with his mechanical knowledge when it came to working on their cars and trucks.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association, Humane Society, 4H, or Christ the King Lutheran Church – Wilson, WI
Due to the Covid there will be a private service at the cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
