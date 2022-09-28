Kenneth Alan Everson

Kenneth Alan Everson, 68, of Baldwin, Wisconsin, passed away after a courageous 14-year battle with cancer on September 16, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Kenneth was born on September 20, 1953, to Alfred and Beverly (Peterson) Everson in LaCrosse, WI. He attended school in Blair and graduated from Blair High School in 1971. Following his high school graduation, Kenneth enlisted in the US Air Force and became a dog handler in the police division. He earned the Air Force Good Conduct and National Defense Service Metals. Upon leaving the Air Force, he was accepted to Western Wisconsin Technical College and earned an associate degree in agriculture. On October 27, 1979, he was united in marriage to Angela Rose at the Baptist Church in Whitehall. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Andrea and Trenton. As a result of his degree, Ken would become a nutritionist and work in the agriculture industry as a Ruminant for Vets Plus.

