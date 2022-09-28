Kenneth Alan Everson, 68, of Baldwin, Wisconsin, passed away after a courageous 14-year battle with cancer on September 16, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Kenneth was born on September 20, 1953, to Alfred and Beverly (Peterson) Everson in LaCrosse, WI. He attended school in Blair and graduated from Blair High School in 1971. Following his high school graduation, Kenneth enlisted in the US Air Force and became a dog handler in the police division. He earned the Air Force Good Conduct and National Defense Service Metals. Upon leaving the Air Force, he was accepted to Western Wisconsin Technical College and earned an associate degree in agriculture. On October 27, 1979, he was united in marriage to Angela Rose at the Baptist Church in Whitehall. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Andrea and Trenton. As a result of his degree, Ken would become a nutritionist and work in the agriculture industry as a Ruminant for Vets Plus.
Ken committed his life to his country; he worked as a burial representative at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery and volunteered his trumpet talents by playing taps with the “Tuesday Crew.” He was also dedicated to his family, faith, and others. He adored vegetable gardening and was an avid outdoor enthusiast, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed trapping fur animals; he was a state coordinator and instructor on trapping animals. In the church, Ken helped organize bake sales once a month and baked lots and lots of bread. Ken dabbled in many things; his vocabulary didn’t have the words “I can’t do that.” only “I can try.” He was a jack-of-all-trades. Kenneth will be dearly missed by all of the lives he touched.
Ken is survived by his wife of 42 years, Angela; children, Andrea Lohmeier of Woodville and Trenton Everson of Sand Springs, OK; brother, Karl (Karen) Everson of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Chantel, Carson, great-grandchildren, Aaren, along with other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Keith (Karmon) Everson.
A memorial service for Kenneth was held on Thursday, September 22, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2084 County Rd N, Baldwin. Interment will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 1010 Newton St, Baldwin, 715-684-3434, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
