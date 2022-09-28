Kendall A. Johnson, age 60, of Emerald, WI, passed away unexpectedly on September 21, at his home in Emerald.
Kendall was born on April 14, 1962, in River Falls, WI to Kenneth and Arlis (Aune) Johnson. After graduating high school, he started his career at Stockman’s as a Small Engine Mechanic, eventually going to trade school to earn various mechanic certificates.
Kendall was “one crazy guy.” He enjoyed time trout fishing and deer hunting with his son, Tom. Together, they spent time smoking meats and grilling on the deck and eating as many of the spiciest peppers and foods they could find. He also loved snowmobiling, hanging out at the Amery Gun Club, and drinking Miller High Life. He was known around town as “Boom Boom” because his love of rock n’ roll music, like AC/DC and Meatloaf, was shared with all of his neighbors through his deafening car subwoofers. If you heard “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood on blast, you knew Kendall was close by. He was an adventurous man with a daredevil spirit, almost like a 19-year-old in a 60-year-old body. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his son, Tom; siblings: Jeff (Jeanne) Johnson, Brenda Chamberlin, and Liz (Don Dykehouse) Johnson; and nieces and nephews, Amanda Johnson and Sam Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Doug.
A Celebration of Kendall’s life is being planned for a later date.
