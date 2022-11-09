Kelly Ann Albrant

Kelly Ann Albrant, age 57 of Baldwin, WI, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on November 1, 2022, at her home. Kelly was born on July 20, 1965, in Pipestone, MN to John and Sandi King. The family resided in Winona, MN, Boscobel, WI, and Henderson, NV before settling in St. Charles, MN where Kelly grew up. In school she participated in choir and band where she played the clarinet and competed in basketball and softball. Kelly graduated from St. Charles High School with the class of 1983. Before attending Winona State University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on Marketing. On September 7, 1996, Kelly was united in marriage to Kenneth Albrant in Rochester, MN. The couple was blessed with a son, Nathan, who Kelly lovingly referred to as her “miracle baby sent from Grandma Jo in heaven.” Kelly enjoyed being a mom and loved Nathan with all her heart. Tragedy struck the family when Ken passed away of a heart attack in his sleep in 2013. Kelly held many jobs but enjoyed working in sales for companies such as ReSound Hearing Aids, R.J. Reynolds, H.B. Fuller, and All Safe Global.

Kelly was a ray of sunshine for her family and friends. She was extremely outgoing and friendly and maintained relationships with a network of colleagues and friends she met throughout her life. She was the truest kind of friend. Even with her cancer diagnosis, she supported others through their health struggles.  

