Kelly Allison Norden (Duncan)

Norden (Duncan), Kelly Allison – age 42, took her own life on October 3, 2020. She is survived by loving and devoted husband Jason; Step-sons: Devin and Payton Norden; Mother: Nancy Duncan; Father: Gary Duncan; Brother: Thomas (Katie) Duncan; Father-in-law: Barney Norden; Sisters-in-Law: April (Anthony) Flanigan and Kelly R. Norden. Nieces & Nephews: Colin & Lauren Duncan and Selah & Titus Flanigan; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and special godchild: Caden Schaefer. Kelly was preceded in death by her grandparents: Alice & Frank Dziedzic; Tom Duncan; and Jeanette Gage.
Kelly was a graduate of Park Center High School and Augsburg College. She was a long-time special education teacher at Edison High School. Everyone loved Kelly and remember her as a fierce advocate for students and a gifted teacher. Kelly struggled with mental health concerns for much of her adult life and worked hard to be healthy and live life fully. The year 2020, brought an overabundance of challenges that shook Kelly’s world and she fought to win the battle. Kelly was a good Step-mom; she was a great listener, appreciative, ethical, loyal, polite and absolutely stylish. Kelly loved mochas, kayaking, and binge-watching “The Office”.
Kelly shared a beautiful kindness meditation for her family and friends as she departed this earth, she wrote: May you all be safe; May you all be happy; May you all be healthy; May you all live with ease. Thank you Kelly, may you rest in peace.
Due to the pandemic, no service is planned at this time. Memorials to the family or NAMI.
“That’s what she said”.
