KAYLA BETH STONE

Kayla Beth Stone, age 28, of Baldwin, WI, passed away to soon on September 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, with her family at her side, due to a bacterial infection. Kayla was born on July 19, 1994, to parents Terry and Judy (Zillmer) Stone. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran in Woodville.

Kayla represented her hometown Lions twice being named Woodville’s, first Little Miss Lena in 2002 and Syttende Mai Princess in 2011. She graduated from Baldwin/Woodville High School in 2013 before continuing her education at Mankato State University where she earned her undergraduate degree in Psychology with a minor in Gender & Women’s Studies and master’s in vocational Rehabilitation Counseling. Kayla has always been a go getter and loved being involved in different activities. In high school and college, she was active in marching band playing both the flute and piccolo. Kayla definitely had a competitive side to her and enjoyed playing volleyball and softball and was a part of the high school softball state champion team. She also performed in a number of school plays and loved watching sports and playing in the pep band, her favorite being hockey and football. 

