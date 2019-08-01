Kathleen Patricia (Peloquin) Larson age 73 of River Falls died Friday, July 19, 2019 from heart complications at United Hospital in St. Paul. She was born the daughter of Leo and Lois (Konechney) Peloquin on September 2, 1945 in Cadott, WI. Kathleen graduated from Cadott High School and UW-River Falls with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught many years in Baldwin, WI. Kathleen married Alan Eugene Larson. The couple traveled the world and made many friends in foreign countries. She enjoyed square dancing, birds, flowers and her hobby farm. She was a sports fan and loved cheering for the Packers and Brewers. Kathleen will be remembered as an excellent baker making beautiful pies for family and friends. She is survived by her siblings, Leo (Nola), Gene (Darlene), Richard (Marge), Patrick (Melody), Steven (Jackie), Janet, Judy (Glenn) Schwarz, James (Maci), Michael (Dawn), Teresa (Rick) Burich, Jeff (Teresa); sister -in-law, Coeta Peloquin many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and beloved animals. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lois Peloquin, husband, Alan Larson, brother, John “Chuck”; sister, Ida (James) Sandberg; brother-in-law, Robert Kohls. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division St.) in River Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
