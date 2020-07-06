Kathleen Ann Picotte of Amery, WI passed away at the age of 73, on the evening of June 26, 2020. She was born Jan. 12, 1947, to Marvin and Thelma Erickson of Milwaukee, WI. On Oct. 7, 1967, Kathleen was united in marriage to Robert Picotte and they were blessed with three children. Kathy enjoyed socializing (being sassy), knitting, spending time with close friends and most of all enjoyed her time with her children and four grandchildren, her niece and nephew Anne and Noah, who absolutely enjoyed their grandma and Auntie! Some of Kathy’s most cherished memories were that of motorcycling with Bob and Joan Lindquist, weekend trips with her Club Happy friends, hanging out with the Beckons at the cabin, visits to Arizona to see Carol Halverson, summer evenings visiting with the Onkka’s and over nights with the grandchildren and taking them out for ice cream and the movies. Kathy valued all her friendships she has acquired over many years. Kathleen is survived by her children, Jon and daughter-in-law Pam Picotte, Kristen Burstad and son-in-law Gordon Burstad, PJ and fiancé Amber Workman. Kathleen is also survived by her sister Lynn Swenson and family, of Scandinavia, WI. Missing grandma are Kolten, Erasmus, Channing and Honor. Kathleen will also be missed by other relatives and friends as well as the whole TEAM at Golden Age Manor. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021 at the Spooner VA Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband Robert. Friends may sign an online guest book and view a video tribute at www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery
