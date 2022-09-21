Karl Karlson age 92 of New Centerville died September 8, at his residence with family at his side. Karl was born on June 30, 1930 to Alfred and Margaret (Trombley) Karlson. Alfred was a stone mason and royal Swedish guard who immigrated to Peet, Wisconsin while Margaret was a French and Irish Immigrant from Canada. From this union, numerous siblings and half siblings with diverse ages were formed. Upon the death of his father, Karl moved with his mother to the settlement of New Centerville. Karl remained on this 80-acre farmstead his entire life up to his passing. He attended Cloverton Elementary School prior to graduating from Baldwin High School. He enlisted in the Armed Forces where he proudly served in the United States Army. He served in the distinguished 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper during the Korean War. He was married to Mabel Hudson to which children Keith, Mike, Doug, Maria, and Daniel were born. This union would later dissolve. He would be united in marriage to Christine Ohmann on October 7, 1972 at the United Methodist Church in New Centerville. To this union a son James was born. Karl loved the agriculture world. Being raised on a farm, he appreciated tractors farming the land. He started a forty-one-year career with JI Case Company. He worked as a supervisor in the warehouse where he would often mentor many young ‘farmers to be’ from the area. It brought him the greatest pleasure in teaching aspiring young men about tractors in a craft that brough him so much joy.
Working in a warehouse wasn’t his only connection with farming. He farmed their land and later in life was so proud to work with his son James as they put on an annual threshing show. Both of them loved history and showing the old way of thrashing was always something they looked forward to. Karl enjoyed time spent at Dufours Campground and fishing on the Yellow River. He had his bag of tricks, but his Daredevil and Babarino was his favorite. Karl loved traveling. He proudly stated he traveled every state, all 50! So many memories were created while Chris and Karl traveled the countryside. Karl had an unwavering faith who lived the Golden Rule of treating others as you would want to be treated. Karl was a proud Gideon and enjoyed his time in jail ministry.
Karl will live on in the hearts of his wife and best friend of 50 years Christine; children Keith (Cathy) Karlson of Montello, WI, Mike ‘Spike’ Karlson of Montello, Doug (Barb) Karlson of Franklin, WI, Marie (Jeff) Finn of Montello, Daniel (Penny) Karlson of Franklin, WI, James (Rochel) Karlson of New Centerville, WI; and many grandchildren, as well as great and great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his infant daughter; siblings Terry, Kermit, Beverly, Ed, Clair, Dan, Ruth, Al, Karl, Dorothy, Henry, Iris, and Axel.
Funeral service for Karl Karlson were Saturday September 17 at the Journey Church 605 Valley View Drive in River Falls. Visitation was Friday September 16 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin as well as one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials preferred. Full military honors paying tribute to his service in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army will be performed by the American Legion Post of River Falls. Burial will be in the Rush River Lutheran Cemetery rural River Falls with active casketbearers being Keith Bennett, Bobie Bennett, Wesley Simbro. Jonathon Ohmann, Tim Thoelke, Chad Ohmann with Bill Finke, John Thompson, Steve Hudson, Ralph Hudson as honorary casketbearers. Memorials are preferred to Gideon’s International. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.