Karen Riley, age 70, passed away December 13, at her home in Sun Prairie, with her husband and hospice nurse by her side.
Karen was born March 9, 1952, to Edgar and Millie (Tollefson) Hillstead. The youngest in a family of eight, she grew up on the family farm in Wilson, Wisconsin. She graduated from Baldwin-Woodville high school in 1970.
Karen was a good looking, good natured, athletic, loyal, and hard-working woman. People were drawn to her warm smile and personality.
Karen started work at a young age on the family farm baling hay with brother-in-law, Ron Zillmer, and had fond memories of that time. Her next job was at Bing’s Cafe in Woodville, and then to her last job at Sons Tool, also in Woodville. She lived approximately the first third of her life in Wilson, the next third North of Hammond, where she raised her family, and the final third in Sun Prairie where her husband had his business.
Preceding her most recently in death was the heartbreaking loss of her great niece, Kayla Stone.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Greg; children, Heidi Urness, Thor Riley, and Amanda Riley; grandchildren, Mellisa Urness, Shania Urness, Taylynn Riley, and Zane Riley; great-granddaughter, Zoey Urness; sisters, Bonnie Klanderman and Dianne Ducklow; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends.
The family would like to thank the home health team from Dean and the Agrace hospice team for their wonderful care. Also a thanks to Cremation Society of Madison and O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin.
Visitation will be at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin from 1-3 p.m., Jan. 21, with a memorial service from 3-4 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.