Karen Olson Jan 18, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karen Olson, age 63 of Stillwater, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 3.Karen is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Scott; daughter, Michelle; siblings, Steve (Jan) Stone, Nancy (Les) LaCroix, Terry (Judy) Stone, Tom Stone.She is preceded in death by her parents; Warren and Helen (Dellorfano) Stone. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 23 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 5th St N., Stillwater, MN 55082 with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Arrangements handled by Simonet Funeral Home, Stillwater, MN, (651)439-7770 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Hammond, Roberts farms receives USDA grants for grain dryers Elmwood man dies when haybales fall on him Spring Valley man dies in rollover accident Gov. Evers, AG Kaul file new brief in direct challenge to Wisconsin's 1800s-era Criminal Abortion Ban VILLAGE OF BALDWIN REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES December 14, 2022 – 6:00pm Gov. Evers signs order banning TikTok from State-Issued Devices DATCP reminds producers to apply for Premium Rebates for planting cover crops through Jan. 31 Young firefighter to graduate from CVTC with plans for future Most Popular $15.1 million dollar winning Megabucks ticket claimed St. Croix Valley Foundation Grants put more music into area schools St. Croix County Highway department needs your help Hudson Medical Center to host Public Open House on January 12 Krumm Exteriors is the latest employer to become a certified Family Friendly Workplace Upcoming Events Jan 19 Bowls for the Soul Thu, Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Jan 19, 2023 CST Jan 19 St. Croix County Traveling Book Club Thu, Jan 19, 2023 Jan 21 Chicken Fry Sat, Jan 21, 2023 Jan 23 Menomonie Singers Mon, Jan 23, 2023 Jan 24 Menomonie Singers Tue, Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24 Local Livestock Education Tue, Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Jan 24, 2023 CST Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.