Karen Louise Anderson, age 70, of Woodville, WI; formerly Hutchinson, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26th, 2020, at Western Wisconsin Health. Karen was born to Arlo and Lavonne Larsen on July 9th, 1950, in the city of Litchfield, MN. Karen worked most her life for 3M, until retiring in 2006. Karen had a son, Mark Holm, at the age of 18, and with her courageous heart, gave him up for adoption to a loving home, in 1968. In November of 1992, Mark and Karen, were able to reunite, and create the mother-son bond, that she had so longed for. Karen enjoyed being not only a new mom, but a Grandma as well, to her only 2 granddaughters, Casey and Ally Holm. On August 17th, 2005, Karen was united in marriage to Vernon Anderson, and together they built a life in Hutchinson, MN. Karen loved her flower garden, which was her pride and joy every year. It wasn’t anything for her to have several hundred flowers, strategically placed in her back yard, with her fountain and bird feeders. She also loved to bird watch; but above all, she loved her family and pets. Family was everything to Karen, and she would do anything for any of them. Karen had a heart of gold, and a smile that would light up the room. She was a very gentle soul, but was not afraid to tell you her feelings. Karen became ill with dementia in 2015, and moved to Parkview Nursing Home in Woodville, WI, in 2019, to be close to her son and his family. Unfortunately, COVID kept her from her family, which made her mental health decline, until she succumbed on Thanksgiving. We rejoice as a family, that she is now with her loved ones in Heaven, planting flowers in God’s garden, and cheering on her beloved Minnesota Vikings.
Karen is survived by her son, Mark Holm (Kellie); step-daughter, Alicia Goodson (Dan); granddaughters, Casey Holm and Ally Holm; brother, Kevin (Terry) Sweeter; her dearest nieces; Meg Hanley Gerads (John), Abby Kuechle (Justin), Anna Hanley, Misty Goebel (Adam), Krystal Barten (Ryan), Tracy Thielen
(Tyler Fortun); her Cat, Pooker; and many close friends and family. Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Anderson; parents Arlo and Lavonne Larsen; sisters, Janet Hanley, and Donna Thielen; and nephew, Geoffrey Hanley.
A Celebration of Karen’s Life will be held on Thursday, December 10th, 2020, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, MN. The Visitation will be held from Noon to 2pm, with a short service at 2pm, masks are required.
Memorials and Cards for the family may be sent to: O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Karen L. Anderson Family, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf.
