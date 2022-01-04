Karen Eggen, age 83, of New Richmond, WI, formerly of Baldwin, WI, passed away peacefully at her home on December 28, 2021
Karen Annette Jacobson Eggen, daughter of Rube and Maybe (Richards) Jacobson, was born January 29, 1938, at the Baldwin Hospital and lived most of her life near or in Baldwin. She graduated from Baldwin High and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. Karen taught school for a few years before joining her husband Don in the family business.
Karen was confirmed in the Lutheran faith and a member of Gethsemane Lutheran. She was active in community as well as church organizations.
She especially loved teaching swimming at the local swimming pool as well as serving her church as a Sunday School teacher in her younger days.
Karen was joined in marriage to Donald L. Eggen on August 1, 1959. To this union were born two sons, Jon William and Steven Craig.
In 1996, Karen and Don moved to a home on Bear Trap Lake in Amery. They joined our Saviors Lutheran Church in Amery. Karen then became a volunteer at the Amery Hospital.
In 2011, Karen and Don moved from the lake to a condo in New Richmond where they joined 1st Lutheran Church and the Fitness Center.
Don & Karen enjoyed traveling, mostly by motorhome with friends in their motorhomes as well. They also enjoyed motorcycling and winters in Arizona for many years.
Living near family and participating in birthdays and holidays was a special blessing for Karen.
Survivors include husband Donald; two sons: Jon and his wife Allene, Steven and wife Melissa. Grandchildren: Dan, Brad, Kelli, Shawn, Alexandra, Carley and Mariah; and 14 great grandchildren. She is Preceded in death by her father, mother, brother Russell and sister Patricia.
A memorial service for Karen was held on Friday, December 31, 2021, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, WI. Visitation will be from 10-12 p.m. and service a 12 p.m.
