Karen Ann McCray, age 53 of Austin, MN, formerly of Baldwin, passed away April 4, 2020 at her home in Austin due to an acute asthma attack. Karen was born on July 7, 1966 in Baldwin, WI, to parents Kenneth and Lois (Johnson) Van Someren. She graduated Baldwin Woodville High School with the class of 84’ and went on to further her education at UW Stout and earned her bachelors of science degree in special education.
Karen first worked at Lake Mills as a special education teacher before taking a job at Viking Elementary in Woodville as a special education assistant. Karen then went on to work for Blue Cross Blue Shield for nearly 20 years as a claims specialist. Karen loved to be around her children and grandchildren and play cards with family. Some of her favorite past times were pan fishing at her parent’s lake place on Wapogasset, watching her kids play sports and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She also enjoyed singing and reading mystery, romance, and horror novels.
Karen will remain in the hearts of her children, Brandon (Emily) Van Someren, Kayla Van Someren, and Alex McCray; grandchildren Tyce, Grace and Montino; mother and best friend Lois Van Someren; siblings Linda (Kevin) Booth; nieces and nephews Kenzie (Jacob), Morgan (Mike), Erin (Jacob), Tanner, and Olivia; as well as special friend Girard Judd. She is preceded in death by her father Kenneth and brother Randy.
A private service will be held at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. Memorials are appreciated in lieu of flowers to her memory and may be sent to Linda Booth at 2042 120th Ave, Baldwin, WI, 54002
