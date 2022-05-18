June Margotto, age 85 of Baldwin, Wisconsin, retired River Falls school teacher passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. June was born on June 16, 1936 in Red Wing, Minnesota to John and Julie “Katy” (McCusker) Downey. She graduated from Red Wing High School with the class of 1954, and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where she earned a Bachelor’s degree and later a Master’s degree in Art and Education. While at college, June met Robert “Bob” Margotto, who was also studying to become a teacher. The pair fell in love, and was united in marriage on November 2, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Red Wing. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Michelle, and the family made their home in Baldwin. June was the longtime art teacher at Greenwood Elementary School in River Falls and also spent some time teaching at the River Falls High School. She loved touching the lives of students through the power of art and artistic expression.
June was a highly gifted artist and excelled at painting landscapes and portraits with watercolors. She also enjoyed painting pottery pieces, playing Bridge, and spending time at the family cabin on Yellow Lake in Webster. June was fiercely independent and insisted on doing things herself, even when her physical inabilities were extremely great. She possessed a strong faith in God and attended St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in Hammond.
June will remain in the hearts of her daughter, Michelle “Shelly” (Jack) Mortel; grandchildren, Travis (Jessica) Mortel, Matt (Megan) Mortel, and Katie (Jan) Ecklebe; great-grandchildren, Emmett and Declan Mortel, Maximus and Maggie Mortel. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Margotto; and her parents.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate June’s life will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the mass, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond. All are encouraged to wear bright colors, and ladies, please wear your hats in memory of June! Private interment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Prescott. Memorials preferred to the St. Bridget Parish School Fine Arts Programs.
