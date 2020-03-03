June Elizabeth Bol, age 85, of Baldwin, WI, passed away with her daughter by her side the afternoon of Tuesday, February 25th at Western Wisconsin Health of Baldwin. June was born January 14th, 1935 to parents Edward & Irene Plahn in Clayton, WI. June would spend her youth in Clayton & graduated from the local high school. After high school, June would go on to hold various jobs, including a position as the deli manager for Nelson’s Foods in Baldwin. However, June’s real love was being with her family. From her first marriage to Robert “Bob” Erickson, June was blessed with one amazing son, Daryl, & two wonderful daughters, Wanda & Brenda. Over the years, she enjoyed sewing clothes for them, testing out new recipes on them, & she even made both the girls’ wedding cakes. June was an avid baker & shared her goodies with her fellow parishioners at First Reformed Church during the many occasions of fellowship & visits had after the Sunday sermons. She was also a passionate gardener of both vegetables & flowers, & later in life took up rescuing monarch caterpillars & keeping them safe in her terrarium until they transformed into beautiful butterflies. Even though June is gone from our sight, just like the butterflies she cared for so deeply, she has blossomed into a new & eternal life in Heaven.
June will remain in the hearts of her two daughters, Wanda (Mitchell) Bengtson of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, & Brenda (Justin Halverson) Erickson of Williston, North Dakota; grandchildren, Jodi (Paul) Riehl of Williston, ND, Shannon Bengtson of Spring Valley, WI, Geoffrey (Cassandra) Bengtson of Elmwood, WI, & Daniel Bengtson of Elmwood, WI; as well as 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce (Plahn) Robey of Lodi, CA, Betty (Plahn) Dahl of Lodi, CA, & Carole (Plahn) Olsen of Baldwin, WI; & many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, & friends. She is reunited in eternal life with her parents, Edward & Irene; eldest child & son, Daryl Erickson; grandson, Gregory Flatland; & siblings, Phyllis (Plahn) Lewis & James Plahn.
A Memorial Service honoring June’s memory will be held at 3:00 P.M, Friday, March 6th, 2020 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, with a Visitation preceding the service starting at 2:00 P.M. June will be interred with her parents & beloved son at the Lone Pine Cemetery of Woodville at a later date. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 715-684-3434.
