Julie C. Benedict, age 55, of Hammond, WI, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones the morning of Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Julie was born in St. Paul, MN on August 12, 1965 to parents Jack & Arlene Remley. She graduated high school from Como Park Senior High in St. Paul, MN before moving on to become a nurse. Julie spent her 25 year career with St. Croix County Health in New Richmond, WI before her illness compelled her to take an extended leave of absence. In June of 2004, Julie married her best friend, Brady Benedict, in a charming ceremony the pair hosted in their backyard. In their 16 years of marriage, Julie & Brady enjoyed spending their time together camping with friends, sightseeing at state parks, & browsing crafting stores & junker sales. Julie was never one to miss a Minnesota sports game; & she fiercely cheered on the Vikings, Twins, & Gophers. This was especially true if they were playing Brady’s favorite Wisconsin teams… Julie was an avid collector of agates & stones, most of which she found while rock picking on her own or with friends. She also had a large collection of many different types of houseplants that kept her green thumb busy during the winter months when the weather prevented her from keeping her elaborate flower & vegetable gardens. Though her five year battle with cancer consisted of many ups & downs, Julie never let it break her spirit. She remained in good humor & kept her lust for life until her final moments. Still her family wishes there would have been more moments with Julie, nothing will take away the memories & happiness she brought to them during her short time with them on Earth.
Julie will remain in the hearts of her beloved husband, Brady; as well as her four siblings, Steve (Susan) Remley, Debra Remley, Mark (Dawna) Remley, & Scott Remley; six siblings-in-law, Barry (Linda) Benedict, Brenda (Jeff Hammond) Landowski, & Becky (Jeff) Deters; nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, & special friends made along her journey through life. She was preceded in death by her golden lab-retriever mix, Taz.
A Memorial Visitation for Julie was held from 2:00-5:00 P.M, Friday, December 18, 2020 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-684-3434. Memorials for the family may be sent to: O’Connell Funeral Home, Care of Julie Benedict Family, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.