Judith Gerhardt, age 75, of New Richmond passed away peacefully on March 7, 2022 at the St. Croix Health Center. Judy was born on January 13, 1947 to Arthur and Loretta Gerhardt in New Prague, Minnesota. Through a marriage to Wiley Post, Judy was blessed with four children: Tammy, Kim, Susan, and Wiley (JR). That marriage was later dissolved.
Judy spent her career in the manufacturing industry working at Fabritech, New Richmond Ind, and CTS Baldwin. One of Judy’s passions was gardening. She grew everything from vegetables to beautiful flowers. Judy was also phenomenal in the kitchen, where she loved to cook and bake for her family. In her free time, she enjoyed watching movies, crocheting, doing puzzles, word finds, and various crafts. But there was nothing that Judy loved more than her family, including her 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Judy will forever remain in the hearts of her children: Tammy Post, Kim (Mike) Dubej, Susan Dusek, and JR (Emily) Post; grandchildren: Brandon (Kelly), Brady, Mackenzie (Leighton); Taylor, Parker, Kaleb; Mikaela (Jason), Derek (Bailey), Tanner, Logan, Gabriella; Rheanna, Izabella, Owen, Olivia, Karter, Julia; great grandchildren: Kaitlan, Seth; Corbin, Charlie, Cooper, Caylee; Eleanor; very special significant other, Lyle Nippoldt; brother Dale (Debbie) Gerhardt; sibling-in-laws Vicki Gerhardt, Sherry Walker, Luanne Gerhardt; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Loretta Gerhardt; siblings Glenn Gerhardt, Don Gerhardt, Vern Gerhardt, and Allen Gerhardt; son-in-law Mark Dusek; and grandchild Hunter Dusek.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, Wisconsin on Sunday, April 24th 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. with a prayer service following the gathering. Burial will take place after the prayer service at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Woodville, Wisconsin.
