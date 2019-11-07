Judith Fern (Kooiman) Brinkman, age 69, passed away peacefully after a short illness with cancer on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Judy is survived by her husband John Brinkman, of 49 years; five children, Angela (Michael) Tortola, Wade (Ginette) Brinkman, Wesley (Amanda) Brinkman, John (Tammy) Brinkman, Brady (Nicole) Brinkman; and 10 grandchildren, Kirkland, David, Trinity, Ethan, Kyler, Niko, Everett, Ella, Kyrie, and Jack. She is also survived by her brothers, Ervin and Kenneth Kooiman. Judy is preceded in death by her father and mother, Bert and Ella Kooiman, and three brothers, John, Calvin, and Roger Kooiman.
Judy was born on November 1, 1949 to Bert and Ella (Bolt) Kooiman. She was raised in Hammond, Wisconsin and later attended Dordt University in Iowa to become a teacher. A teaching position brought her to Winnipeg, Manitoba where she met the love of her life, John Brinkman, at a roller rink. They married on August 29, 1970 and were blessed with five children.
Judy was a devoted, caring, loving wife, mom, and grandma. She was always there to provide encouragement to her children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors. She enjoyed gardening, biking with her husband, cross-country skiing, and sewing. Her pizza is legendary among her family. She was very creative and always had a new craft on the go. Judy was a true example of God’s love, always putting others before herself. She volunteered at church, schools, and more recently at an elementary school breakfast club. She faithfully attended Covenant Christian Reformed Church for many years and previously served as an elder.
Judy will be missed dearly by her family and friends who loved her so very much.
Thank you to the staff on H4 at Health Sciences Centre for their loving care and support given to Judy and her family.
