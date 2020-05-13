Joseph Christian Streeck, 50, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Plymouth, WI, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born in Stevens Point, WI, on October 2, 1969, a son of Dolores (Meltz) and the late George Streeck Jr. The family moved to Medford, WI, where he attended kindergarten through the first half of his sophomore year of high school, as well as Baldwin, WI, where he graduated from high school in 1988.
After attending UW-River Falls, Joseph worked in River Falls and Milwaukee and later started his own gardening company with clients in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
His spare time was spent camping, canoeing, kayaking. He loved writing, singing, and playing music with his friends, especially at the Old Schoolhouse near River Falls which they transformed into a music studio.
Joseph is survived by: His soulmate: Andrea Davidson of River Falls; Mother: Dolores Streeck of Plymouth, WI; Brother: Perry (Lauri) Streeck of Milwaukee; Nephews: Sam Streek of Chicago and Jake Streeck of Madison, WI. He is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father: George Streeck Jr.
A celebration of Joseph’s life will be planned once it is safe to “get together” again, most likely outdoors along the shores of Joseph’s favorite river, the Kinnickinnic “Kinni,” near River Falls.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolenes, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
