Jonathan ‘Jon’ Letter, age 49 of Baldwin died Thursday March 5th, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul following a year long battle with colon cancer. Jon was born on March 30, 1970 in Appleton, Wisconsin; the son of James and Sheila (Ver Voort). He was raised in Seymour where he graduated from high school in 1988. He would meet and later marry his best friend; Vicki Lea Wilke on June 24, 1995 at St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano. This union would be blessed with four children. Jon had many talents related to construction and carpentry that he put to good use. Jon and Vicki purchased the Glenwood City Veterinary Clinic and Jon was the backbone that shaped the clinic into what it is today, with the help of his Uncle Allan too! Jon put his hand on and changed pretty much every surface in that building. But Jon’s favorite job was that of being ‘Dad’! Being able to work from home, he was able to raise their children and spend the quality time with them that most dads aren’t lucky enough to have. He loved supporting their school and sporting events, and was active in their church Logos program. Having his CDL license, he enjoyed driving the church bus for the kids’ programs. Furthermore, he took the greatest pride in helping coach his girls’ softball team. Jon was a true outdoorsman! He took so much joy from hunting and fishing with his family. The deer stand was his tranquility and gave him the opportunity to teach his children so many things about life lessons. And to share his funny personality! He also loved white tail deer so much that he had to raise them. It goes without saying, he took great gratification from seeing his beloved white tails with a huge trophy rack!
Jon is survived by his soul mate Vicki; children Devon, Jordyn, Ciarrah, and Cole; parents James and Sheila of Pulaski; siblings Jeff (Diana Paltz) Letter of Pulaski, Jody Letter of Merrill, Jaime (David) Owen of Pulaski; brothers/sisters—in-law Traci (Carl) Schwister of Pulaski, Chris (Kim) Wilke of Urbandale, IA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral service for Jon Letter will be 1PM, Monday, March 9th at Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin. Visitation will be from 10AM to 1PM on Monday at Peace Lutheran prior to the service. Memorials are preferred. Interment will be private.
In addition to the funeral service at Peace Lutheran Church, there will be a Celebration of Life Party held March 28th from noon to 4PM at Landstad Town Hall in Lessor Township , W4055 Landstad Rd., Bonduel, WI 54107. Funeral and cremation services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
