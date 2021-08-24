Jon Frederick Johnson, age 73, of Baldwin, WI. Passed away peacefully at United Hospital Saturday Aug. 14, 2021.
Jon was born March 9, 1948, in Stillwater, MN to Lawrence (Shorty) and Linda (Hallquist) Johnson. He graduated from Stillwater High School Class of 1966. Jon entered the U.S. Navy in 1967. As the saying goes, “It’s not just a job, it’s an adventure.” Jon’s adventure with the U.S. Navy lasted for 25 years and when discharged, he had achieved the highest enlisted ranking, Master Chief. His adventure took him all over the world. He was stationed in San Diego, Japan, South Carolina, and Maine to name a few. He traveled the world by ship and if the navy had a port of call, chances are good that Jon had been there.
After his discharge, he followed his brother Jim to Baldwin, WI and bought a farm there for this next adventure. Jon was always busy. After his Navy career, he worked at Beanie’s Landing in Lakeland on the St. Croix River. He was always helping others when asked. In 2007, he decided to get into the tavern business and bought what became known as Uncle Jon’s Lawton Lounge in Beldenville, WI. After that adventure ended, Jon enjoyed working on his little projects and helping others in the area. He liked to refer to himself as the “unofficial Eau Galle township inspector” due to his daily driving, known as surveying around the township checking out everyone’s crops and goings on. This was always a slow process, as if you know Jon, rarely would he ever exceed 30 miles per hour. His life adventures lead him to form many great friends along the way.
He is survived by his nephew, Terry Johnson of Lakeland, MN; niece Sue Biagini of Afton, MN and Great Niece, Allison Biagini of Boston, MA.
A memorial gathering for Jon will be held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, WI, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
