John Henry Waughtal, age 87 of Baldwin, Wisconsin, died on May 15, 2021 at the Baldwin Care Center.
John was born on October 30, 1933 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to George and Selma (Anderson) Waughtal. He graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1953. John joined the U.S. Army and proudly served from 1953 to 1955, and continued with the Army Reserve until 1961. After returning from active duty service, John worked at the Waughtal General Store for two years. He began a long career with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in 1957 as a Conservation Aide, before serving the counties of Pierce and St. Croix in Wildlife Management as a Natural Resources (Wildlife) Technician. John enjoyed working with the “DNR Crew.” He was involved in numerous Wildlife Management activities including wildlife damage control, habitat management, and public information services. John participated in the turkey reintroduction program. He was responsible for implementing the “Project Respect” program, for which he received Wildlife Bureau recognition for his exceptional performance and achievement. John was the first, and only, individual to accomplish this high level of participation in the hunter/landowner program. Examples of his assistance to other functions included performing law enforcement duties and assisting Fisheries Management with cold and warm water pond operations, rough fish removal, and trout stocking. John devotedly and outstandingly served the people of the State of Wisconsin for 34 years, before retiring in 1991.
John and his beloved wife, Eunice (Anderson) lived in Black River Falls, WI prior to moving to Baldwin where they have resided for the past 44 years. Together they were blessed with a daughter, Lori. John was previously married to Barbara, and they were blessed with three children, Bryan, JoAnn, and Thomas.
John was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and the American Legion. John enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cards with friends, listening to country and gospel music, and attending country music concerts. John especially adored and was so proud of his grandchildren. He absolutely loved attending their school and sporting events, and other various activities.
John will remain in the hearts of his wife, Eunice; children, Bryan (Shelley) Waughtal of Eau Claire, WI, JoAnn (Randy) Russell of Palm Springs, CA, Thomas Waughtal of Black River Falls, WI, and Lori (Jeff) Hillstead of Baldwin, WI; step-son, Todd (Anna) Tiffany of Whitehall, WI; grandchildren Jordan and Kelsey Waughtal, Zachary and Hannah Russell, and Kyle, Kody, Kayla, and Kaitlyn Hillstead; great-grandson, Miles Hillstead; sisters-in-law, Mary Waughtal and Avriel Waughtal, both of Black River Falls, WI; half-siblings, William (Ruane) Waughtal, Charles Waughtal, and Patsy Anderson, all of Black River Falls, WI; brothers-in-law, Dean Anderson of Durand, WI, Virgil (Carol) Anderson of Cape Coral, FL, LaVere (Maralyn) Anderson of Arkansaw, WI, and Larry (Beverly) Anderson of Durand, WI; and many other relatives and friends.
John is preceded in death by his father, George (Lucille) Waughtal; mother, Selma (Leonard) Amidon; brothers, Robert, Victor, Delmer, Jim and George Jr.; half-sister, Sharon Rhynalds; brothers-in-law, Clarence Anderson and Howard Anderson; sisters-in-law, Phyllis McCormick, Vernice Waughtal, Marjorie Waughtal, and Marlene Shaw; and special aunt, Esther Jones.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held. Memorial and cards for John’s family can be mailed to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded.
