It is with great sadness that the family of John Harvey LaCosse, 84, announces his passing peacefully at home on Friday, January 31, 2020. John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Myrt, and his children, Sherri (Terry) Vodinelich, Kathy LaCosse, Julie (Larry) Bauermeister. John will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren Tom Vodinelich, Theresa Vodinelich, Ted Bauermeister, Alan Bauermeister, three great grandchildren, his sister, Gert Aguilar, and his many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. John was predeceased by his son, Donald LaCosse, his parents, Charles and Rose (Schaffner), his eight brothers, Raymond, Roy, Harold, Frank, Leslie, Stanley, Victor, and two sisters, Shirley, and Mary Carlberg.
After graduating Stillwater High School, John joined the Army National guard, before enlisting in the Army. He worked in various jobs until he found employment at 3M Company in 1959, where he worked for 34 years.
John and Myrt met in 1958 while bowling in downtown Stillwater. They dated until he proposed on July 3, 1958. Myrt said yes, and they were married on April 18, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, Minnesota. John and Myrt had four children. John was a wonderful husband, good father, and loved his family dearly.
In 1970, John and Myrt moved the family to Baldwin, Wisconsin. John was instrumental in starting the Blackhawk Hockey league in 1971, and really enjoyed this part of his life, working with hockey boys. He was also an avid fisherman, throwing his line in many Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Canada lakes.
After retirement in 1992, John and Myrt moved to warmer climate in Bella Vista, Arkansas, where they lived happily for the next 17 years. They enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with friends, bowling, golfing, and staying active. He also enjoyed traveling with Myrt in the U.S., Canada, England, and cruising to Hawaii, Alaska, and the Panama Canal. He had many, many miles under his belt.
In 2012, John and Myrt moved back to Wisconsin, living quietly in Menomonie while enjoying activities around town, and being closer to family.
A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, with a visitation one hour prior at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 Fourth Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota, 55082. Interment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Bayport, Minnesota.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.