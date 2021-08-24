John ‘J.J.’ Frederick Jarvis, age 57, of Glenwood City passed away next to his wife, Pamela Jarvis, on Aug. 16, 2021 as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident days before.
John was born on March 11, 1964, in Cooperstown, New York to Theodore and Janet Jarvis. He was raised in Cooperstown where he graduated from high school in 1982. He furthered his education at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida where he received training on aircraft mechanics. He began a long and rewarding career with Northwest Airlines, which would evolve into Delta Airlines. During his time at Northwest, he met Pamela Johnson. The two were married on Feb. 26, 1994 and spent 27 wonderful years together. This union was further blessed by the arrival of his two daughters, Jordin and Jessica. John’s career spanned over 20 years in maintenance control and most recently as a lead mechanic for Delta.
John loved the outdoors and had a great appreciation for nature. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and hiking with his family and friends. John was conscientious and altruistically cared about others. He was always the first to offer an extra hand to a neighbor in need and took great joy in sharing the bountiful harvest of the garden he and his wife kept each year.
John is survived by his cherished daughters, Jordin and Jessica; his mother, Janet; and brother, David. His father, Theodore, precedes him in death. A Celebration of Life for John and Pamela Jarvis will be held Thursday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. There will be opportunities to share stories at the top of each hour during the gathering.
Memorials are preferred and will be used for the well-being of their two daughters, Jordin and Jessica, as they mourn the loss of their parents. Memorials may be sent to O’Connell’s at 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI 54002. Please keep these girls and their entire families in your thoughts and prayers as they say goodbye to their parents.
