John Affolter, age 92 of Wilson, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his daughters on January 5, 2021 at the Park View Home in Woodville. John was born on April 3, 1928 in Stillwater, Minnesota, the youngest of eight children born to Emil and Elsie Affolter. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. John was united in marriage to Margaret Cochran on May 19, 1950, and the couple were blessed with six children. The family lived on a farm south of Baldwin, and John was well known throughout the area. He farmed, raised cattle, hauled milk, and owned and operated John Affolter Trucking and Affolter Excavating. John was honest and hard working. He loved spending time with his family and friends. John loved to tease and have fun with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed watching the Packers and football. John enjoyed woodworking and gave away his creations to family and friends and donated to many benefits.
John will be greatly missed. He will remain in the hearts of his daughters, Pat Van Riper, Mary (Don) Cork, Gloria (John) Traxler, and Linda (Todd) Timm; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Dittman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by wife, Margaret; son, Ed; infant daughter, Joan; his parents; and six brothers and sisters.
Visitation was held 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI. A private family funeral service will be held. Interment with military honors at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Masks and social distancing are required.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)3684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
