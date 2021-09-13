Jody Kay Powers of Chippewa Falls (previously of Hammond, WI), passed away on September 7, 2021 at the age of 63.
Jody was born on May 24, 1958 in Shell Lake, WI. Her early years were spent in the big woods of northern Wisconsin. She and her siblings explored the ponds and woods. She also spent a part of her childhood at her grandparents, Kenneth and Stella Enger who homesteaded at the McDowell Bridge in Webb Lake, Wisconsin. Jody attended Northwood High School in Minong, WI, then attended Chippewa Valley Tech and graduated with a Paralegal Degree.
Jody co-drove with Martin Trucking for several years. In that career she visited every state in the union with the exception of Maine and Vermont. She spent over twenty years working for the state of Minnesota. First in the Department of Agriculture and then in the Office of Ombudsman for Mental Health. She retired in 2016.
Jody loved camping and gardening. She spent many weekends on the Namekagon with her family. In her last months she had a beautiful patio and the wildlife in the area would come and eat food provided. She had a doe that she would call from the woods when she was out. And yes the deer would come out to eat.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Norma, and a nephew Kenneth Powers.
She is survived by her sister, Brenda (John) Powers of Eau Claire, WI and two brothers, Timothy (Michelle) Powers of Pine City, MN and Erik Celentano of Miami, FL. Jody has two nieces, Amanda Proue, Eau Claire, WI, and Stella Celentano of the University of Florida at Gainesville. Two nephews Tyler Powers of Jackson, Wyoming and Wesley Celentano of Leesburg, Virginia.
A memorial picnic will be held September 19, 2021 at Riverview Park, Lions pavilion from 12:00-4:00. Bring a dish to share, but most important bring your memories.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
