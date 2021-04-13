Jocile A. Peterson, age 80, of Connersville, WI, formerly of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on the evening of Monday, January 4, 2020. Jocile was born one of four children to Floyd & Gladys Johnson in Sioux Falls, IA. When she was young, the Johnson family relocated to Wisconsin; & Jocile would go on to graduate from Hammond High School in 1957. A few years later, Jocile met Sheldon “Buck” Peterson & the pair were wed at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA in June of 1961. Together they had three children whom they raised in the Hudson, WI area. Jocile worked for 20 years as a secretary at Hudson Jr. High, & in her later years did demo’s at the County Market. Between being the face of the school & the face of the grocery store, Jocile came to be a well-known woman about town. It was rare for her to step out of the house & not run into an old friend, neighbor, or colleague. Jocile was always a people person, & always put the needs of others first. She was a caretaker & a shoulder to lean on for many, but none more so for than her family. Jocile cherished every moment with her husband & children; & had a tremendous amount of pride for her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Jocile also had a passion for making the world beautiful. Whether it was her tradition of decorating her home with colorful flowers, or refurbishing furniture from her garage sale & bargain finds, her knack for interior design made Jocile’s home a bright spot in the lives of all who had the blessing of being a treasured guest. Though the light of Jocile’s life on Earth has gone out, nothing can diminish the radiance of the memories she leaves in the hearts of those who loved her most.
Jocile will remain in the hearts of her son, Craig (Jeannette) Peterson of Connersville, WI; daughter, Tamee (Robert) Ruderman of Wellington, FL; grandchildren, Jessica Peterson, Justin Peterson, Aaron Peterson, Amanda (Anthony) Johnson, & Betsy (Jim) Porter; great-grandchildren, Kyley, Nolan, Phinn, Maxine, Quinn, Kaden, Croix, & Crew; brother, Eldon (Sharon) Johnson; & sister-in-law, Darlene Johnson. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Buck; her parents, Floyd & Gladys; son, Douglas; brother, Arlo Johnson; & sister, Jeannine Hansen.
A Memorial Gathering to honor Jocile’s life will be held from 11:00-1:00 P.M, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th St. S. Hudson, WI, with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 P.M. Interment will take place at a later date alongside her husband at Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. For more information, please call 715-386-3725, or email, info@oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
