Jocelyn Dixen

Jocelyn “Jay” Dixen joined her soprano with the heavenly choirs Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at age 89. She passed of heart failure under hospice care in the eastern metro - no covid was involved. Her children had been surrounding her and she slept away peacefully, still making loving conversation hours before.
Jocelyn grew up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin a happy, busy girl. She loved church and Luther Youth, harmonizing in choir and barbershop quartets, writing for the school newspaper and cheer tumbling. She attended St. Olaf and Eau Claire State colleges and got a teaching certificate. Jocelyn served as a pastor’s wife for decades in Chicago, Minneapolis and Iowa and was a bright, witty, warm light in the churches. She also excelled as an administrative assistant for several colleges, working into her seventies.
Her main home was Minneapolis, where she raised her 4 children and her main joy in life was her children and 6 grandchildren. We couldn’t have imagined a more loving, supportive, joyful mother or Nana! She modeled a strong faith to carry one through life’s ups and downs and expressed the attitude of Great is Thy Faithfulness and How Great Thou Art. Jocelyn is famous for her lullabies and having a song for every situation, braiding dandelion rings, offering Irish Blessings and her cherry red car, lipstick, and clothes. She also enjoyed being a great listener with friends, engaging in witty repartee, reading the newspaper daily, playing a great game of cribbage, and watching birds and sunsets.
Jocelyn is survived by her children Rebecca, Jeffrey, Susan (Jim) and Steve (Heather); their children Luciana Dixen, Alex Dixen, Sydney Dixen, Emily Arnett, Jake Dixen and Natalie Dixen. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Clarence and Marian Hedlund and 3 siblings, and her ex-husband Arvid “Bud” Dixen.
A memorial celebration will be held later this spring; watch the Cremation Society of MN website for information. In lieu of flowers, memorials might be given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in memory of Dirk Hedlund, or Brighton Hospice in honor of Jocelyn Dixen.
